Donald Trump Not Going To Jerusalem For US Embassy Opening

Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, senior White House aide Jared Kushner, will also be part of the US presidential delegation, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
CommentsIn December, Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in a break with his predecessors, and announced that the embassy would move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
He had hinted in recent days that he could attend the embassy opening set for May 14, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel.