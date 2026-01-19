Explained: What Is Gaza's 'Board Of Peace', Dubbed Trump's 'United Nations'

US President Donald Trump has invited India to join his so-called "Board of Peace" initiative, which aims to resolve global conflicts, starting with the Gaza conflict. Trump has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was shared on social media by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

The president said it was his great honour to invite the prime minister to join him in a "critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace" in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a "bold new approach to resolving global conflict".

It remains unclear whether India will join the initiative, as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has not yet released an official statement on the matter.

The invitation to India comes as ties between New Delhi and Washington are under strain due to the failure to secure a trade deal that would lower tariffs on India's exports to the US, which is facing a levy of 50 per cent currently, among the highest in the world.

What Gor Said

In a post on Facebook Gor said he was honoured to convey Trump's invitation to Modi to participate in the Board of Peace, which will "bring lasting peace to Gaza".

"The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity," the envoy said.

In his letter to Modi, Trump mentioned his September 29 announcement about a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, as well as his 20-point roadmap to bring peace to the Middle East.

The US president noted that the United Nations Security Council overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803, welcoming and endorsing "this vision".

"Now it is time to turn all of these dreams into reality. At the heart of the plan is the Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential board ever assembled, which will be established as a new international organisation and transitional governing administration," Trump wrote.

The US president said the effort will be to bring together a "distinguished group of nations" ready to shoulder the "noble responsibility" of building lasting peace -- "an honour reserved for those prepared to lead by example and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come."

"We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are highly respected world leaders, in the near future," Trump said.

Trump has extended similar invitations to some 60 countries for the initiative, including India's neighbour Pakistan, whose government said earlier that it would engage in international efforts for peace and security in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Trump's 'Board of Peace'

The US president unveiled the 'board of peace' as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, signed by both parties in October 2025. It's an international body that was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council in November 2025 to oversee the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The board would reportedly be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts.

Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board's activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states.

"This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity," the White House said in a post on X.

Team term officials told CBS that the group's mandate is to "rebuild all of Gaza", and "virtually every dollar" raised would be spent on that mandate. The group will operate without "exorbitant salaries and massive administrative bloat," the official said.

Trump has named executive board appointees, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and US deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel.

The Board of Peace's mandate was only authorised by the United Nations Security Council through 2027 and was solely focused on the Gaza conflict.

The 'UN' Concerns

The Board of Peace's mandate was only authorised by the United Nations Security Council through 2027 and was solely focused on the Gaza conflict. The inclusion of a charter-- on expansion plans beyond Gaza war-- in the invitation letter reportedly stoked concerns among some European governments that it could undermine the work of the United Nations, which Trump has accused of not supporting his efforts to end conflicts around the world.

"It's a 'Trump United Nations' that ignores the fundamentals of the UN charter," one diplomat told Reuters.

Three other Western diplomats said it looked as if it would undermine the United Nations if it went ahead. A further three diplomats and an Israeli source said that Trump wanted the Board of Peace to eventually have a broader role beyond Gaza that would oversee the other conflicts that Trump has said he has resolved.

"Declaring that durable peace requires pragmatic judgement, common-sense solutions, and the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have too often failed," the document showed.

In what appeared to be directed at the United Nations, the document added that there was a "need for a more nimble and effective international peace-building body".

Trump said in the letter that the board would convene in the near future, adding, "This board will be one of a kind; there has never been anything like it!"

In public comments in response to a reporter's question, a senior UN official did not address the plan directly but said the United Nations was the only institution with the moral and legal ability to bring together every nation, big or small.

"And if we question that ... we fall back and very, very dark times," Annalena Baerbock, president of the United Nations General Assembly, told Sky News, adding that it was up to individual states to decide what to do.

Trump's apparent aspirations to turn the Board of Peace into an international institution that could provide an alternative to the United Nations are sure to be controversial and opposed by numerous countries, including China and Russia, which hold veto power in the UN Security Council and have significant interests in opposing any radical change in the world order.

Smaller nations are also likely to have objections, as the UN system has given them at least a voice in major international decisions since the end of the Second World War.