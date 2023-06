Donald Trump was indicted in Mar-a-Lago documents case on Friday.

Former US president Donald Trump was indicted Friday on 37 counts in the Mar-a-Lago documents case after he illegally kept top secret files on US nuclear and weapons programs and defense plans after leaving the White House.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States," the Justice Department said.

