Trump Has More Energy Than Someone 40 Years Younger: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance opened up about President Donald Trump's sleeping habits and acknowledged that he has "unbelievable energy" and more than someone who is 40 years younger.

Speaking at a podcast, he recounted his international visits with Trump and said, "You go on one of these 23-hour international trips with Donald Trump. If you're lucky, he'll sleep two hours. If you're unlucky, he'll be roaming around Air Force One, you know, busting your chops because you've fallen asleep."

The US President is famously "absolutely tireless", as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has noted, and is known to get by on very little sleep. According to CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, Trump does not sleep at night and calls for people to talk to during the night.

JD Vance just confirmed: The legend that President Trump Never Sleeps is 100% legit.



Attorney General Pam Bondi also said, "I don't know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He's working all the time, and it's just constant for him" and that the White House staff cannot keep up with him.

Vance praised Trump who is 79 and said, "He's president of the United States for four years this term, and he's just so focused on getting as much as possible done", adding, "But he really sleeps less and still has more energy than anybody that I know that's 40 years younger than he is. And that is, I mean, you hear people talk about it. You wonder how true it is. Trust me, I've seen it from the inside. He has unbelievable energy."

At a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, in 2016, Trump had said, "You know, I'm not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what's going on."