Donald Trump Explains Why He Asked About His Shoes Amid Shooting Chaos

Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for quickly taking down the shooter.

Former US President Donald Trump recently shared details about the dramatic moment he was shot at and rushed off stage by Secret Service agents. Amid the chaos, the 78-year-old was heard, saying, "Wait, I want to get my shoes."

Describing the experience as "very surreal," the former President clarified the mystery surrounding his shoes in a recent interview. “The agents struck me that my shoes fell off,” Trump revealed, as per the NY Post. “And my shoes are tight.”

The Republican nominee narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The former president recounted the incident, saying had he not turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart, he would be dead by now. At that moment, a bullet grazed Trump's ear, tearing off a small piece and splattering blood on his forehead and cheek. Secret Service agents swiftly jumped in, screaming at him to “get down” and tackled him to the ground like “linebackers” before rushing him to a hospital. Trump even showed off a bruise on his arm from where they grabbed him.

This close call has left many shaken. But Trump is grateful to be alive. He said that medical professionals told him he was “supposed to be dead", sharing that the doctor at the hospital described his survival as a "miracle." The doctor also stated that he had never seen anyone survive after being hit by an AR-15 rifle.

Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for quickly taking down the shooter, who was 130 yards away on a roof. He described the agents' actions as “fantastic” and said they did a great job. He even pointed to his nose to show where they hit the shooter.

The former president also talked about the iconic photo of him raising his fist and saying "fight" as the agents tried to get him to safety. He joked that people usually “have to die” to get such an iconic photo.