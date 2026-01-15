Killings, Executions Of Iran Protesters Have "Stopped", Claims Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he's been told "on good authority" that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters.

The US president's claims, which were made with few details, come as he's told protesting Iranians in recent days that "help is on the way" and that his administration would "act accordingly" to respond to the Iranian government. But Trump has not offered any details about how the US might respond and it wasn't clear if his comments Wednesday indicated he would hold off on action.

"We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping -- it's stopped -- it's stopping," Trump said at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation. "And there's no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions -- so I've been told that on good authority."

The president on Tuesday consulted with his national security team about next steps after telling reporters he believed the killing in Iran was "significant."

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and key White House National Security Council officials began meeting last Friday to develop options for Trump, ranging from a diplomatic approach to military strikes.

The Iranian security force crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,586, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.

On Wednesday, Iranian officials signaled that suspects detained in nationwide protests would face fast trials and executions while the Islamic Republic promised a "decisive response" if the US or Israel intervene in the domestic unrest.

The threats emerged as some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar were advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening following Trump's escalated warnings of potential military action over the killing of peaceful demonstrators.

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reiterated Iranian claims, without providing evidence, that the US and Israel have instigated the protests and that they are the real killers of protesters and security forces who have died in the turmoil, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

He added that those countries will "receive the response in the appropriate time."

Earlier Wednesday, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Iran's judiciary chief, said the government must act quickly to punish more than 18,000 people who have been detained through rapid trials and executions. Mohseni-Ejei's comments about rapid trials and executions were made in a video shared by Iranian state television online.

"If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly," he said. "If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast."

The comments stand as a direct challenge to Trump, who warned Iran about executions in an interview with CBS aired Tuesday. "If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action," Trump said.

