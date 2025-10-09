"Great Day For World", Says Trump After Israel, Hamas Agree To Gaza Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday that a Gaza hostages-for-ceasefire deal hammered out in Egypt represented "a great day for the world."

"The whole world has come together on this one, Israel, every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day," Trump told Reuters in a brief telephone interview.

"This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody," he said.

