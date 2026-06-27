"They Shouldn't Be Doing That": Trump After Iran's Attack On Ship In Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that one will find out if there will be consequences for Iran's violation of the ceasefire agreement.

He said, "You will find out. I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually, four. We knocked down three... A very expensive ship took a little beating. They shouldn't be doing that..."

Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran's attack, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.

CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect, the statement said.

Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, had said in a post on X, "Warning for GCC leaders: outsourcing your security has made you less secure. You have seen how US military bases in your countries have turned into a source of threat instead of providing security. Our missile and drone power, as well as the management of the Strait of Hormuz, are Iran's serious red lines. The only reliable path to regional security is to distance yourselves from the U.S."

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