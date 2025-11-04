"I Sent 13 Girls Back": Podcaster Warns Against Sending Children To Canada

Author and podcaster Kushal Mehra has revealed that he helped 13 Indian girls return home after they fell victim to human trafficking in Canada. The Indo-Canadian YouTuber has now urged Indian families not to send their children to the country for higher education amid rising joblessness, racism, and exploitation.

“In the last three years, I have personally sent 13 girls back to India at my own cost because they were being sexually trafficked,” Mehra, who has been living in Canada since 2001, told journalist Ravinder Singh Robin. “Please don't come to Canada.”

He estimated that in Toronto alone, over 4,000 women from India or of Indian origin are involved in the sex trade, many of whom were lured by agents. “They have spent Rs 40 to 50 lakh to come to Canada. They have sold over 50 per cent of their land. They have nothing to fall back on… what will they do after going back to India? These touts take advantage of this desperation,” Mehra said.

Canada's migration crisis is hitting hard! Overcrowding, housing shortages & job pressure are rising fast. Reports say many Indian-origin women have fallen victim to human trafficking.

In my vlog with @kushal_mehra , he strongly urges Indians: Don't send your children to Canada…

Mehra said young Indians are being lured to Canada with promises of permanent residency but end up facing exploitation, joblessness, and discrimination.

“Many students go to Canada with dreams of obtaining permanent residency (PR),” Mehra said, blaming Canadian colleges and universities for “selling fake promises and diplomas.”

He explained that around 2019, several Canadian institutions came to India to attract students, suggesting they could obtain PR (permanent residency) after studying there. Many of these were “diploma mills” offering degrees with little value in the job market.

“If it's a reputed university like Waterloo, York, or Western, that's different. But if someone offers you a diploma mill admission, it's a trap that will destroy your future,” Mehra warned.

Mehra said Canada's 2020 labour shortage led the government to expand immigration, resulting in a housing crisis and public resentment. He linked the problem to Motion M44, passed in 2022, which allowed students to work full-time and increased inflows further. Before the pandemic, Canada admitted about 3 lakh new residents annually. The number has now risen to nearly a million, driving up rents in Greater Toronto from $500-700 a room to over $1,200.

“If you can't get a seat in Punjab, go to Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, or Jammu,” he advised. Warning parents to avoid fake colleges and agents, Mehra said, “Please don't send your children to Canada through fake colleges or agents. If you have land, farm it. India has good universities, send your children there.”