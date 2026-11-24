A 15-year-old boy from Virginia has regained the ability to stand and walk after suffering a blood clot in his spinal cord, with the help of a specially trained facility dog at a children's hospital in Norfolk. Playing games with the dog, named Wally, became an important part of his recovery during his stay at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD), according to PEOPLE.

Noah Ashworth faced difficulties standing and walking after the blood clot affected his spinal cord. During his treatment at CHKD's pediatric inpatient rehabilitation unit, he received help from Wally, a Labrador and golden retriever mix provided to the hospital by Canine Companions.

Through games of fetch and tug-of-war with Wally, Noah worked on improving his core strength and balance. These activities also helped him learn to shift his weight from one foot to another, allowing him to gradually regain his ability to walk.

Noah's father, Tyler Ashworth, said Wally's training and playful nature made the therapy sessions feel like fun. He added that the dog became one of the highlights of Noah's treatment.

Apart from helping patients with physical activities, Wally also makes therapy sessions more enjoyable and helps children feel less stressed during their hospital stays.

Jennifer Barboza, a paediatric nurse practitioner in CHKD's inpatient rehabilitation unit, said Wally brings happiness to therapy sessions.

She explained that his presence helps reduce the stress and anxiety that some children may experience while staying in the hospital.