A 69-year-old man who went missing in a forest in upstate New York was found alive after his pet basset hound, Becky, led rescuers to him. The dog reached a mountain lodge, where staff recognised her and realised her owner, who has dementia, might be missing again. Her arrival helped start a search operation that eventually saved the man's life, according to PEOPLE.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Becky arrived at the Whiteface Mountain lodge in Lake Placid at around 9 pm on Thursday, November 12. The lodge staff recognised the dog because her owner had disappeared before.

After recognising Becky, the lodge employees contacted the New York State Police (NYSP), which began a search operation with the help of forest rangers.

The search involved 14 forest rangers and four members of the NYSP and NYSP Aviation. The team also used a drone and a bloodhound to look for the man.

Charlie Foutch, the lead ranger in the search, said in an interview shared by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on November 18 that the police found the man's truck near the trailhead. They then quickly searched one of the trails beside a river.

Foutch said the temperature in the area was between 25 and 30 degrees. At around 10 am on Friday, November 13, a hunter heard someone fall and scream.

Another ranger, who was nearby, reached the man and found that he needed to be lifted out of the area using a helicopter.

The ranger said the 69-year-old man was not wearing shoes or gloves when he was found. Despite having frostbite on his hands and feet, he was still able to move and talk.

Another ranger lifted the man out of the woods, while an NYSP pilot flew him to a hospital for treatment.

The ranger credited the dog for helping save her owner's life and described the rescue as a successful team effort.