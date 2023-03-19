'Does Kailasa Exist?' Nithayananda's Team Answers

Nithyananda is wanted in India on several charges of rape and sexual arrest.

Self-styled godman and fugitive rape accused Nithyananda's so-called country 'Kailasa' today released a statement after US media reports claimed that over 30 US cities were allegedly conned by "United States of Kailasa" in a "sister-city" scam.

Issuing a press release on Twitter, Nithyananda responded to a US reporter after the "sister city" scam emerged and answered theories related to Kailasa's existence and charges against him.

"We are a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation and operate through a group of NGOs, recognised by the United Nations, operating from multiple countries across the world," the statement read.

Q: Does Kailasa exist? If so, where is it located and how long has Kailasa been a nation?



Q: Does Kailasa exist? If so, where is it located and how long has Kailasa been a nation?

A: We are a revival of the ancient…

Nithyanand said, "Kailasa was established much in the spirit of a country like the Sovereign Order of Malta, a borderless service-oriented nation."

The Sovereign Order of Malta is one of the oldest institutions of Western and Christian civilisations and has diplomatic relations with over 110 nations, and has a permanent observer status in the United Nations.

Though photos and videos of Kailasa's representatives at the UN meeting in Geneva went viral, but they are not recognised by the global body.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights responded to Kailasa's participation and said registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public.

Nithyananda calls himself the "reviver of Kailasa", "the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, and claims he has been initiated, trained, and anointed by competent traditional Hindu authorities."

According to the press release, "He was recognised at a young age as an incarnation as per Hinduism, much like how the Dalai Lama was recognised."

Nithyananda is wanted in India on several charges of rape and sexual arrest - allegations he has claimed are "absolutely false". In his statement, he cited human rights advocates and the world-renowned Queen's Council from the UK, Geoffrey Robertson.

"The report about the "persecution arises more generally from the demonization of their leader and guru by the media and the state government officials as a result of false sexual abuse charges...amounting to an abuse of power," Nithyananda quoted Mr Robertson as saying.

The self-styled godman also claimed he was proven innocent by a California Court in 2013, and also mentioned Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which says "Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion".

The rape-accused fugitive also claimed a threat to his life as the behind moving to a safe place.