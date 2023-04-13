'Difficult To See His Rise': Andrew Tate Faces Rape Case By 3 UK Women

Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking.

Three women in the UK are planning to sue controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, accusing him of raping and abusing them. The Guardian quoted law firm McCue Jury & Partners, representing the three women, as saying that the lawsuit is to seek "justice, accountability, and compensation for Tate's victims". The action is also meant to encourage "a UK criminal investigation into Tate's crimes in the hope of his prosecution and conviction in the UK, in addition to the charges he is facing in Romania".

The three women are in their late 20s and early 30s, said The Guardian report, adding that the alleged offences took place between 2013 and 2016 while Tate was living in the UK.

Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania in December last year on charges of rape, human trafficking and organised crime. The 36-year-old was released into house arrest earlier this month after a Romanian court overturned a request by prosecutors for him to be detained till late April. Both Tate and his brother have denied all the charges.

Also Read | "When I Will Be Proven Innocent...": Andrew Tate Responds To Roasting By South Park

Sky News said that the lawsuit, which will be filed by the three women, will say that they suffered physical injury and psychological harm which stopped them working or living a normal life for many years.

The women first filed a police complaint eight years ago, but claim detectives failed to investigate the allegations and dropped the case.

"To have seen Andrew Tate's rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him," one of them told Sky News.

"We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy," she added.