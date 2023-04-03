''When I Will Be Proven Innocent...'': Andrew Tate Responds To Roasting By South Park

He appeared in the most recent episode of South Park as a 'toxic masculinity coach'

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has become the latest target of South Park, the popular US animation show that has mocked some of the world's biggest stars. The British-American former kickboxer, who was recently freed from Romanian jail after a sex trafficking arrest, appeared on the comedy show as ''toxic masculinity coach'' Alonzo Fineski.

In response to the clip, Tate retweeted the episode and wrote, ''When I will be proven innocent, I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time.''

See the tweet here:

When I will be proven innocent.



I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time. https://t.co/DvChGr8rJW — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 31, 2023

In the episode titled 'Spring Break', Alonzo Fineski pulls a gun on Randy Marsh after the character disrespected several strippers in his employ. However, Randy tries to resolve the situation by telling Fineski that he wants to show his kids a good time.

He says, ''Look, I'm just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic. I'm trying to show my son and his nerdy little friend what a real party is because society wants them to be ashamed of their masculine natures." Alonzo then tells him, "I will call some friends."

Later, the party comes to a halt when the cops arrive and reveal that Fineski is a sex trafficker.

Notably, Tate and his brother were released on Friday after three months of detention in Romania and moved to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape. He will now remain under house arrest until 29 April, a spokesperson said. The duo is currently under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

The brothers were arrested in late December, and have been held in pre-trial detention ever since, which was again extended last week, as per an AFP report.

In February this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also mercilessly mocked in an episode of South Park. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were depicted as the "Prince and Princess of Canada" on a "worldwide privacy tour".

In the episode, a fictional royal couple storms out of an interview with "Good Morning Canada" after the host says: "Isn't it true, sir, that your questionable wife has her TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?"

The interviewer added, "Well, I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving b**** wife actually doesn't want her privacy."