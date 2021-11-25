Diesel Worth $2 Million Stolen From US Base In Romania

Seven suspects have been questioned over the theft of diesel fuel worth $2 million from a US military base on the Black Sea in southeastern Romania, prosecutors said Wednesday.

"Several people set up a criminal group in 2017 with the aim of stealing liquid fuel belonging to the American government," the office of Romania's anti-mafia prosecutor DIICOT said in a statement.

In addition to the theft at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base, fuel was stolen from other areas where military exercises were scheduled.

The suspects, who have been under surveillance for four years, targeted generators on the base where several hundred US soldiers are stationed.

The statement gave no details on the suspects' identity.

Mihail Kogalniceanu was a rear base for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In 2014 it began to serve as a transit centre for US soldiers travelling to and from Afghanistan.

