Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday accused Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang of violating federal law limiting exports of advanced technology to China.

Schumer said in a post on X that Huang "shipped extremely advanced chips to China, violating US export control law, in what amounts to the equivalent of selling rocket engines to the Soviets during the Space Race."

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A rising number of lawmakers have criticized Nvidia for reinstating Huang as CEO and for President Donald Trump's role in pressuring the company to take the action.

Schumer and others say Congress must quickly pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC that more guardrails were needed on US chips exports to China. "We might even have to put a babysitter on Jensen Huang," Cramer said, adding it would be "just make sure that he doesn't do something that is going to risk the United States."

Huang will testify on December 3 before the ‌US Senate Banking Committee in a public hearing, the panel's chair Tim Scott said Monday, as lawmakers probe allegations about ⁠Huang's ties to a woman accused ​of being a Chinese spy.

President Donald Trump on CNBC said he had pressed the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang and that he did not think the board would have done so without his action.

Huang separately is still expected to appear for a closed-door briefing on Dec. 1 with three House panels.

Republican Representative Pat Harrigan said Monday that for two years said privately "there is no way Jensen Huang can argue for the exportation of advanced American chips to China without being compromised. Turns out, well, we all know."

Harrigan added that Huang's "reinstatement today at this juncture is a mistake.... We sent a signal that one man's financial impact on our economy outweighs the importance of good governance, good citizenship, and adherence to the law. That is a dangerous precedent to set"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)