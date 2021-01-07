Democratic Lawmakers Move To Impeach Trump After Capitol Violence

Donald Trump supporters swarmed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Democratic lawmakers circulated articles of impeachment on Thursday to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a violent breach, Representative David Cicilline said.

"I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S. Capitol," Cicilline said on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)