Delta Airlines Plane Crashes In Canada, 8 People Injured

A plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday and injured eight people, officials said, with CBC television reporting the plane flipped on landing.

Video posted by News Channel3 Now showed a Delta Air Lines plane belly up on a snow-covered tarmac, with people walking away from the plane.

Of the eight injuries, one was critical and the rest were mild to moderate, Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor Lawrence Saindon said.

Toronto's Pearson Airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta plane arriving from Minneapolis and that emergency teams were responding.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, the airport said in a statement on X.

Representatives for Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"There is a plane crash. However, we don't know the circumstances surrounding it at this point," said Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario.

"It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed, but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating," Patten said.

Toronto Pearson Airport's website showed more than four dozen delayed flights leaving and arriving at the airport. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said there was a ground stop at the airport.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the independent agency that investigates plane crashes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash in Canada comes after some other recent crashes in North America in late January. An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet in Washington, killing 67 people, while at least seven people died when a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia.

