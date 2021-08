More than 6,900 people have injured in earthquake, according to country's civil protection agency. (File)

The preliminary count of the 7.2 magnitude quake that struck southwestern Haiti rose Monday to 1,419 dead and more than 6,900 injured, according to the country's civil protection agency.

The powerful quake, which struck early Saturday, also destroyed more than 37,000 homes, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)