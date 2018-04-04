Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi Address Mentioned In New UN Terror List UN Terror List: According to the UN Security Council, Dawood Ibrahim has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The UN list also reveals that he owns a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi. The UN document lists 139 Pakistani terror entities

The latest list of terror organisations and terrorists released by the UN Security Council lists 139 entities from Pakistan alone. These include Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba, Osama bin Laden's heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, and Dawood Ibrahim, who has been sheltered by Pakistan since the 1993 Mumbai blasts.According to the UN Security Council, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The United Nations list also reveals that he owns a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi.Besides the 1993 Mumbai blasts, underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who has been on India's 'Most Wanted' list of terrorists for decades, is also wanted for crimes such as match-fixing and extortion. The UN Security Council points out that he accrued a vast property portfolio across the Midlands and south-east in the UK as well as India, the UAE, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia.Pakistan's Dawn News has reported that the United Nations list of terrorists is headed by Osama bin Laden's heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, and identifies all those individuals who have lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out terror operations.Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed is listed as a terrorist who is also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in multiple terrorist activities. The Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is headed by Hafiz Saeed, is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid, LeT's media contact, and Hafiz Saeed's deputies, Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal, are also listed. Like Hafiz Saeed, they are all wanted by the Interpol.The Lashkar-e-Taiba is listed with its various aliases, such as al-Mansoorian, Paasban-i-Kashmir, Paasban-i-Ahle Hadith, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat.The United Nations data states that the first person on the list - Ayman al-Zawahiri - is still hiding somewhere in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area. Several of his terror associates are also on the list who, the UN believes, are hiding with him.The second person on the list is another dreaded terrorist, Ramzi Mohammad bin al-Sheibah, who is identified as a Yemeni national, arrested in Karachi and handed over to the US authorities.More than a dozen suspected terrorists are listed in the same category, arrested in Pakistan and handed over to the US authorities. Many of them now hold Pakistani passports, issued by various Pakistani missions in the Middle East and renewed in Pakistan, clearly suggesting involvement by the Pakistani establishment. Terrorist entities based in Pakistan either work directly from there, or have links to Pakistani individuals. These include Jaish-e-Mohammed, Afghan Support Committee, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Al Akhtar Trust International, Harkat-ul-Jihad Islami, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari.(With inputs from PTI)