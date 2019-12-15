Philippines Hit By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Earthquake In Philippines: The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao. (Representational)

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October.

The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage".

There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.