Danish PM Attacked In Copenhagen, Man Arrested

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in shock after being attacked and hit by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday, Ritzau news agency reported, citing police and the prime minister's office.

It was unclear whether Frederiksen was injured by the attacker.

The man was arrested following the incident, Ritzau said.

