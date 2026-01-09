Denmark, Greenland Envoys Met With US officials Over Trump's Takeover Call

Denmark and Greenland's envoys to Washington have begun a vigorous effort to urge U.S. lawmakers as well as key Trump administration officials to step back from President Donald Trump's call for a "takeover" of the strategic Arctic island.

Denmark's ambassador, Jesper Møller Sørensen, and Jacob Isbosethsen, Greenland's chief representative to Washington, met on Thursday with White House National Security Council officials to discuss a renewed push by Trump to acquire Greenland, perhaps by military force, according to Danish government officials who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the meeting.

The envoys this week have also held a series of meetings with American lawmakers as they look to enlist help in persuading Trump to back off his threat.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet next week with Danish officials.

