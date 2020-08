Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a rush to discover effective vaccines.

The World Health Organization said Monday that there might never be a "silver bullet" answer to the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

"There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)