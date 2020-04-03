Singapore To Shut Schools, Workplaces To Curb The Spread Of Coronavirus

People should avoid socialising with others beyond their own households, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Go out only to do essential things, such as buy food at markets, the prime minister said. (File)

Singapore:

Singapore will close most of its workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, and will shut schools, its prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday, as part of tighter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said people should avoid socialising with others beyond their own households and go out only to do essential things, such as buy food at markets. 

