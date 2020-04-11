With Just 510 COVID-19 Deaths, Spain Sees Fall In Count For 3rd Day

Spain's overall number of fatalities raised to 16,353 in last 24 hours. (Representational)

Spain registered a fall in its daily death count from the new coronavirus for a third consecutive day on Saturday with 510 people dying, the government said.

It was the smallest daily increase since March 23 in Spain, which is suffering one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.

The update for the last 24 hours raised the country's overall number of fatalities to 16,353 and the number of confirmed cases another 4,800 to 161,852.

Masks will be handed out at metro and train stations from Monday as some companies re-open after a two-week "hibernation" period, the health minister said on Friday.

Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to strictly follow the national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.

Spain toughened its nationwide lockdown on March 30, halting all non-essential activities until after Easter as it sought to further curb the spread of the virus.

