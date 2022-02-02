32 Fresh Covid Cases Detected Among Beijing Winter Olympics Personnel

A total of nine Covid cases were among athletes or team officials. (File)

A total of 32 new COVID-19 infections was found among Olympic Games-related personnel on February 1, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics said on Wednesday.

Fifteen were among new airport arrivals, it said on the Games' official website, with 17 in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

A total of nine infections were among athletes or team officials, with three found at the airport and six in the bubble.

This comes after 24 new Covid cases were reported among Olympic Games-related personnel on January 31, and 37 fresh cases were found among the crew on January 30. The day before that, 34 cases were detected among the Games personnel.