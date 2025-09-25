Charlie Kirk Could Become Youngest American To Appear On US Currency Under New House Proposal

Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot dead during a public event at Utah Valley University earlier this month, may appear on US currency under a new House GOP proposal. Kirk, a fervent supporter and former aide of US President Donald Trump, could be featured on special silver dollar coins.

Two House Republican lawmakers, August Pfluger from Texas and Abe Hamadeh from Arizona, are urging the Trump administration to put Kirk's image on US currency, according to Fox News.

The Republican duo is planning to introduce the bill later this week, seeking to get the US Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins with Kirk's image. If passed, Kirk would become the youngest American to appear on US currency.

These coins will be considered legal tender. One side of the coin will have a picture of Kirk, and the other side will include the phrase, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Additionally, Kirk's full name, "Charles James Kirk," the year 2026, and the full name and motto of the US are also likely to be engraved on them, according to the outlet.

Calling Kirk an "American treasure," Hamadeh told Fox News, "Since 1892, Congress has authorised commemorative coins to celebrate and honour historic American patriots."

"He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life, Hamadeh told the Republican Study Committee, adding, "His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come."

Pfluger said, "Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation's greatest leaders and influential figures."

The Treasury Secretary will choose the final design of the coins after consulting with President Donald Trump," added Pfluger. According to The Week, he said, "This is a fitting honour that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic."

