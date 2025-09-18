Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-Led Government In Odisha

The opposition Congress on Wednesday announced to bring No Confidence Motion against the BJP-led state government during the upcoming monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, scheduled to begin from Thursday.

While briefing the media persons following the meeting of Congress MLAs here ahead of the assembly session, CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Wednesday said: "The state government has failed to act on all the pressing issues, such as the safety of women, maintaining law and order, problems faced by farmers, dalits and tribals and OBCs. So, we decided to bring no confidence motion against this state government in this assembly session."

Mr Kadam took a swipe at the BJP-led government saying that the state government has turned into a party full of empty rhetoric only. He remarked that the ruling party has not lived up to the people's expectations.

The congress CLP leader also announced the opposition party will raise several issues like atrocities against women, unemployment, growing cases of evictions in the name of industrialisation, shortage and black marketing of fertiliser, amendments to the SC/ST act, etc.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Bhakta Charan Das stated that recent incidents of violence against women in Gopalpur, Balasore, Balanga, Brahmagiri,etc.

He also raised the issue of women traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo's brutal murder by a fellow constable in Bhubaneswar, questioning the efficiency of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the state home department portfolio, and the Commissionerate police.

Mr Das stated that CLP held discussions on issues related to violence against women, fertiliser crisis, farmers' crisis, corruption and negligence in education sector, failure to provide safe drinking water, reluctance to announce students' union elections.

Notably, the OPCC president had earlier urged the BJD, the principal opposition in Odisha, to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the Monsoon Session. It is worth noting that the congress party has 14 MLAs in the state assembly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)