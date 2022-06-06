Confidence Vote On UK PM Boris Johnson's Leadership Begins

Boris Johnson was appointed as prime minister in 2019.

Conservative MPs began casting their ballots in a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which could end in his immediate removal as party leader and signal the end of his time in power.

Johnson, fighting for his political survival following the "Partygate" scandal, requires a majority of his 359 Tory MPs to back him to remain in office, with a result expected around an hour after voting ends at 8 pm (1900 GMT).

