"Completely Devastated": One Direction Bandmates On Liam Payne's Death

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates said they were completely devastated by his death, with singer-songwriter Harry Styles taking to social media to say he would forever cherish the years they spent together.

Liam Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world.

A joint statement was signed by singers Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," Liam Payne's former bandmates said.

They also said that their thoughts were with the English singer's family, friends and fans, concluding: "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

In a separate statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Harry Styles said Liam Payne's greatest joy was making people happy.

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life," Harry Styles said.

Zayn Malik also posted on Instagram about the late singer, along with a photo of them dozing off next to each other.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give just to give you a hug one last time," he wrote.

Along with a picture of Liam Payne embracing him at a gig, Louis Tomlinson wrote he was beyond lucky to have had Liam Payne in his life.

"I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye," he said. "I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be."

'JUST A KID'

Other celebrities have paid tribute to Liam Payne, with former footballer David Beckham describing him as a generous person and musician Ed Sheeran saying he was at loss for words and urging everyone to be kind.

Prosecutors in Buenos Aires said on Thursday an initial search suggested Liam Payne's fall from the hotel balcony came after substance abuse.

Police earlier said they had found the room in "total disorder" in a search after his death, with various things smashed and medications scattered around.

Sharon Osbourne, former judge of TV talent show X Factor, where One Direction was formed, said on Instagram that the music industry had let Liam Payne down.

"Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner?" Osbourne questioned.

Auditions for "Britain's Got Talent" in Blackpool, England, were postponed on Thursday "due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne," Applause Store, the ticket provider for the show, said in an Instagram story.

Music mogul Simon Cowell, who signed One Direction to his label, is the creator of both X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)