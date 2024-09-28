Advertisement

Communication Lost With Hezbollah Head Hassan Nasrallah After Israel's Strike: Report

Read Time: 1 min
Beirut:

Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallah was unreachable following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group told Reuters.

Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had not made a statement on his fate. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters Nasrallah was alive and Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.

A senior Iranian security official told Reuters Tehran was checking his status.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Hassan Nasrallah, Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon
