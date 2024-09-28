Communication Lost With Hezbollah Head Hassan Nasrallah After Israel's Strike: Report

According to a report, Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallah was unreachable following Israel's strikes.
Beirut:
Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallah was unreachable following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group told Reuters.
Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had not made a statement on his fate. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters Nasrallah was alive and Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.
A senior Iranian security official told Reuters Tehran was checking his status.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world