Communication Lost With Hezbollah Head Hassan Nasrallah After Israel's Strike: Report

Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallah was unreachable following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group told Reuters.

Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had not made a statement on his fate. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters Nasrallah was alive and Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.

A senior Iranian security official told Reuters Tehran was checking his status.

