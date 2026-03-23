Colombian Military Transport Plane With 80 Troops Crashes After Takeoff

Colombia's military said today some 80 troops were believed to be dead after a transport plane crash in the south of the country. There were at least two platoons on the plane, news agency AFP reported quoting a military source. The plane was a C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

It crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador. Colombia's defence minister said many are feared dead.

State broadcaster RCN ran images of a badly damaged fuselage aflame in a forest clearing. This aircraft can typically carry about 100 troops.

"Military units are already at the scene. However, the number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been confirmed," the defence minister posted on social media.

"It is a deeply painful event for the country. May our prayers bring some measure of comfort."

With inputs from agencies

