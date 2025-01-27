Advertisement

Colombia Backs Down Amid Threats Of Tariff War, Trump Sanctions: White House

The White House said that Colombia backed down and agreed to accept repatriated citizens on military flights, after Donald Trump threatened major sanctions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Colombia Backs Down Amid Threats Of Tariff War, Trump Sanctions: White House
The Trump administration will suspend planned tariffs and most sanctions
Washington, United States:

The White House said Sunday that Colombia backed down and agreed to accept repatriated citizens on military flights, after President Donald Trump threatened major sanctions. There was no immediate confirmation from Colombia to the announcement by the White House, which said it would freeze most plans for tariffs and sanctions on Latin America's fourth largest economy.

Colombia has agreed to "unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay," a White House statement said.

"Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," it added.

"President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist, had infuriated Trump by refusing to accept military planes of Colombians deported from the United States.

He had earlier said he would take back migrants but "with dignity," including on civilian planes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Colombia, White House, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com