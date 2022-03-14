'Cold-Blooded Killer': New York, Washington DC Mayors Caution Homeless

The photo released by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A series of killings in New York and Washington DC has prompted the Governors of the two cities to warn homeless people to seek shelter. The lone gunman is suspected to be targeting sleeping homeless men in the two cities that has left two dead and three injured.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser called the gunman a “cold-blooded killer” on the loose. They also said that full cooperation is being given to authorities.

“Our communities in DC and New York City are heartbroken and disturbed by these heinous crimes in which an individual has been targeting some of our most vulnerable residents… we are calling on everyone in our cities to look at the images of the suspect and report any misinformation, however small, that maybe useful,” Adams and Bowser said in a joint statement.

The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us, the statement further said.

“It is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody,” the mayors of the two cities said.

The statement was issued in response to a release by Metropolitan Police Department that said the gunman is being sought in at least five shooting incidents involving homeless victims in DC and the Big Apple.

The police also gave a timeline of the five shooting incidents.

The latest victim is a 43-year-old unidentified man in Manhattan's Tribeca area. His body was found on Sunday night, the police said.

The police have also released a photo of the suspect in its release. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this offense.