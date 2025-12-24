Co-Conspirators To Mentions Of Trump, What Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files Say

The Justice Department has released a fresh batch of documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These documents shed light on aspects of the investigation that were previously unclear.

The new release, which follows an initial set published on December 19, features more mentions of US President Donald Trump than the previous batch.

Evidence Of Potential “Co-Conspirators”

The documents reveal that investigators were exploring charges against those beyond Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Emails from July 2019 mention “10 co-conspirators.”

One July 7 email asks, “When you get a chance, can you give me an update on the status of the 10 co-conspirators?” Another email, two days later, requests “an update on the 10 co-conspirators by COB today.”

Some communications indicate efforts to contact and serve these people with subpoenas. While memos outlining potential charges exist, the identities of these alleged co-conspirators remain undisclosed. According to a CNN report, to date, only Epstein and Maxwell have been charged.

The documents do not say anything about the kind of crimes. The FBI has said there is no “client list,” and it is not clear if the files point to other people. The term “co-conspirators” suggests investigators thought others were involved, but no one else was ever charged.

Donald Trump's Name Appears Frequently

Unlike the initial batch, which included many references to former US President Bill Clinton, this release contains multiple mentions of Trump. The documents highlight his name in relation to Epstein and Maxwell investigations, though he has never been accused of wrongdoing by law enforcement and denies any involvement.

A 2021 subpoena from the Maxwell case to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club requested “any and all employment records relating to” a redacted individual, possibly one of Epstein's accusers.

A 2020 email from an assistant US attorney notes Trump flew on Epstein's plane eight times, with two of those trips including “women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case” and at least four including Maxwell.

Tips involving Trump and Epstein also appear in the files, though CNN reports there is little information on whether these were followed up or corroborated.

Controversial “Fake” Letter

The release also contains a letter, signed by “J Epstein,” to disgraced ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The Justice Department has deemed the letter “fake.”

The letter reads, “We shared one thing … our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential,” adding, “Our President also shares our love of young, nubile girls.”

The letter also makes another lewd reference to Trump. Though it doesn't say his name, it is from 2019, when he was president.

The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein's death in prison. The DOJ says the handwriting doesn't match Epstein's, the postmark is from Virginia while Epstein was jailed in New York and the return address lists the wrong prison.

The DOJ stated on December 23, “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Questionable DOJ Handling

The Justice Department's approach to the release has drawn scrutiny. The initial statement on December 23 appeared unusually defensive, almost akin to a personal lawyer defending Trump, in contrast to its handling of Clinton-related material.

The DOJ's redactions have been extensive, obscuring names of authors and government officials, including from emails surrounding Epstein's controversial non-prosecution deal in the late 2000s.

Some documents were temporarily posted, removed, and then reposted, according to The Washington Post, raising questions about consistency and compliance with the congressional deadline for full disclosure.

