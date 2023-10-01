''Clearly Targeted'': Man, Woman Shot To Death While Walking Dog In New York

The duo was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

A man and woman were shot in the head while they were walking a dog in Manhattan on Friday evening. Jacqueline Billini, 57, and Levaughn Harvin, 42, were gunned down as they walked with their pit bull around 6:30 p.m. Friday outside Highbridge Park in Upper Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood, authorities told the New York Post. Their dog was also shot dead.

As per sources, the woman was shot in the head and the neck, and the man was struck in the face and shoulder. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The suspect allegedly fired six shots at them and then ran away, police said. The cops believe that the suspect who shot the three victims had prior contact with them and they were ''clearly targeted''.

A source told The Post that the couple was having an ongoing dispute with the killer involving the dog.

In addition, Ms. Billini, an analyst with the state court system in the Bronx, was also previously targeted in a home invasion. The incident happened in April when she answered a knock at her door to find an ''irate, screaming'' man brandishing a hammer on the other side, police told the outlet. The intruder named Lenue Moore kicked the door open, breaking the woman's right arm, who was then treated at Harlem Hospital. The man who attacked her lived in the same building was charged with assault and attempted burglary.

Other neighbours also said that Ms. Billini had an ongoing feud with Mr Moore, since he allegedly tried to kick her dog at some point. Scared that he might attack her again, Ms. Billini had asked her nephew Harvin to accompany her around the neighborhood as a bodyguard.

