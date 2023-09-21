Man Suspected Of Killing Chicago Family, Their Dogs Found Dead After Car Crash

Authorities discovered the victims Sunday during a well-being check.

A man suspected of murdering a couple, their two young children, and three dogs, was found dead inside a burning car in Oklahoma, the New York Post reported. 31-year-old Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood, Illinois, and an unnamed woman, who were identified as persons of interest in the killings, were involved in a car crash and shooting in Catoosa, Oklahoma, police said in a press conference.

Notably, the adults identified as Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego along with their three dogs were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday in their home. Authorities discovered the victims Sunday during a well-being check.

Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said at a press conference that a car linked to the suspect was spotted by a license plate reader in Catoosa, Oklahoma. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away and crashed. The vehicle ultimately caught fire and officers at the scene reported hearing noises, believed to be two gunshots.

While Huey was found dead in the driver's seat, the woman was critically wounded in the passenger seat, Mr Burne said. Both had gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, an Illinois woman whose mother dated Huey for 8 years, called him a ''very dangerous man,'' NBC News reported.

The family and their three pets were all shot to death in what police said was “not a random incident.”

“Evidence has shown us a nexus between our suspects and the victims as well as possible motives,” Mr Burne said at the conference, without elaborating on that motive.

''This is still an active and evolving investigation and this portion of the incident is still unfolding,” Chief Burne added. The police also said there is no reason to believe there are other suspects.

Meanwhile, the family of Zoraida Bartolomei, one of the four victims in the killings, issued a statement.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity and support following the tragic loss. At this moment, our primary focus is on channeling support, assistance, and love for our family and loved ones. We appreciate the understanding and we take this opportunity to once again express our profound gratitude for the solidarity and support extended by people during this period, '' the family said, NBC Chicago reported.