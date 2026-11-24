A 64-year-old father who openly stood up for his gay daughter has defeated a powerful Republican leader in North Carolina. Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated longtime Republican Representative Virginia Foxx.

Hubbard's comments about his daughter went viral on social media before Election Day. During a campaign meeting, someone asked him which issue mattered most to him. He said protecting his daughter Meredith and her right to love whoever she wants was one of his biggest concerns, according to the Washington Post.

Hubbard is a father of three and a former newspaper publisher. Hubbard said he could not accept the thought of his daughter feeling unsafe because of her identity.

In a video from a campaign meeting in May 2025, Hubbard spoke about a phone call with his daughter after Donald Trump won the 2016 US presidential election.

Hubbard remembered Meredith calling him, crying, on the day Donald Trump won the 2016 US presidential election.

She feared that the progress made by the LGBTQ+ community would be reversed. She told him, "Every bit of progress we ever made is going to be taken away from us. These people hate me."

Recalling the conversation, Hubbard said he wanted his daughter to feel safe in her own country. "I would love to tell you that other issues are as important to me, but that's about as important as it gets," he said.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Hubbard said people should not judge others based on where they come from or how they speak. "I might have a Southern drawl and I might be from the Blue Ridge Mountains, but that doesn't mean I've adopted intolerant positions," he said.

Hubbard's comments have also received support from LGBTQ+ activists in North Carolina. LB Prevette, an LGBTQ+ activist from Wilkes County, told The Washington Post, "It's like seeing your family say the things you wish they would."

Hubbard defeated Virginia Foxx, who had represented the North Carolina district since 2005. Foxx is a senior Republican figure in Congress. Foxx has opposed several measures to expand LGBTQ+ rights. She also opposed the 2015 US Supreme Court ruling that legalised same-sex marriage across the United States.