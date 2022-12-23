Christmas Without The Queen Would 'Feel Very Different': Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, who is now the Princess of Wales, hosted a Christmas carol service.

Britain's Princess of Wales paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal family's first Christmas without the late monarch would "feel very different".

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, joined his son Prince William, Kate and other members of the family at the service in the abbey, where Elizabeth's funeral was held in September. The carol service took place last week and will be broadcast on Saturday.

Kate, who is William's wife and became Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne, hosted the event and dedicated it to Elizabeth and "all those who are sadly no longer with us".

"So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," Kate said in an introduction to the service. Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," she said.

The family presented a united front at the service on Dec. 15 - the same day that the final episodes of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix documentary series were released.

Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, piled fresh criticism on his family in the series, including accusing his older brother William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

