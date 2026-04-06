Chinese Tycoon Battling Cancer Leaves Rs 400 Crore To 28-Years-Younger Wife, Enrages Ex-Wife's Family

A terminally ill 61-year-old Chinese businessman surnamed Hou has sparked a inheritance dispute after transferring his entire fortune of 300 million yuan (Rs 405 crore) to his 33-year-old wife, Liyuan. According to the South China Morning Post, the inheritance includes three beachfront villas in Sanya, two commercial shops, full equity in a resort hotel, a 27% stake in a yacht company, and bank deposits of 47 million yuan.

Notably, Liyuan met Hou while she was working as an accounting assistant at his logistics firm. She was 21 then. The couple married in 2016 and have a five-year-old son.

In a social media post last November, the couple revealed that Hou had been diagnosed with a terminal lung cancer. Liyuan reflected on her transformation from a carefree individual to a devoted caregiver, emphasising that their bond and her response to his illness are a testament to their commitment to face challenges together. Throughout Hou's treatment, which included five rounds of chemotherapy, Liyuan remained by his side.

"People said our marriage is a sand castle, but they did not know my husband raised me up in my journey from naivety to maturity. He gave me the best love a man can give to a woman," she said in a video, insisting their relationship is based on love rather than money

She credits him with broadening her horizons and providing opportunities, including her growth from an accounting assistant to a clubhouse manager in Beijing. Their marriage was preceded by a prenuptial agreement, reportedly due to concerns from Hou's children about inheritance.

Following his diagnosis, Hou transferred his substantial assets, valued at 300 million yuan, to Liyuan, citing her as his spiritual anchor and ensuring her and their young son's well-being. Despite his mortality, Hou reassured Liyuan of his enduring presence in their son's life.

However, Hou is now facing strong opposition from his ex-wife and her children.

Public opinion in China was divided, with some supporting the children's inheritance rights and others defending Hou's right to reward his primary caregiver. One user wrote, "It is true when people say that when you have a stepmother, you will also have a stepfather," while another commented, "It is normal that people leave money to those who actually take care of them."