Chinese Official-Influencer Dies After Horse Riding Accident During Agri Promo Shoot

A prominent government official and social media influencer from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region died on January 14, following a horseback riding accident. The accident occurred on January 11 in Bole City while He Jiaolong was filming a promotional video for a local agricultural e-commerce program, South China Morning Post reported. The 47-year-old official suffered a severe head injury after falling from her horse and died three days later despite intensive medical treatment in Urumqi.

He Jiaolong's popularity in China

Jiaolong served as the director of the Agricultural Product Brand Development and Marketing Service Center of Xinjiang since 2023. She rose to national fame in 2020 as the deputy head of Zhaosu County after a viral video showed her galloping through snowy landscapes in a flowing red outfit to promote local tourism.

Leveraging her 6.7 million followers on Douyin (China's TikTok), she hosted over 500 livestreams that generated more than 600 million yuan in sales for local farmers, benefiting over 10,000 households. She said she's glad she made that choice, as it helped promote her hometown's agricultural products globally. "I constantly remind myself that I am a public servant and that my online influence exists to serve the people," she once said.

Her funeral was a somber affair in her hometown of Zhaosu County, with many locals paying their respects. People from all over the country sent flowers to her funeral, overwhelming local shops. On social media, fans pleaded for her account to stay active. Posthumously, she was conferred the title of "Outstanding Member of the Communist Party of China" in Xinjiang for her dedication to rural development and public service.

Death sparks debate

Her death has sparked a broader debate in China regarding the "official influencer" phenomenon, with some questioning the physical risks and high-pressure expectations placed on local officials to perform for social media to boost regional economies.

One user said, "It feels wrong that government officials try to become influencers instead of thinking of measures that really improve the local tourist experience, such as controlling hotel prices and cracking down on illegal merchants."