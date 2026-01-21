Chinese Man Trashes House After Wife Buys Dishwasher Without His Consent, Internet Says "Divorce Him"

A man in China's Guangdong province went berserk after his wife bought a $269 (approximately Rs 25,000) dishwasher without his knowledge. According to the South China Morning Post, the husband lost it and smashed up their living room furniture and items when he saw the dishwasher being installed. The wife cited freezing tap water and her husband's lack of help with household chores as reasons for the purchase. Meanwhile, the husband claimed they couldn't afford the dishwasher due to high utility bills.

When the husband ordered his wife to cancel the order and return the machine, she refused, sparking his violent reaction. He went on a rampage and destroyed furniture and other items in the living room. The aftermath was captured in a viral video showing the wrecked room.

"I really do not understand why he will not allow me to buy the dishwasher. I do not think I have done anything wrong," said the woman.

After the disturbing episode, the wife fled the house, crying, and spent an hour on the street before checking into a hotel for the night.

The couple's conflict over the dishwasher was just one of many shopping disputes. Notably, the husband works away from home, earning 11,000 yuan (Rs 144,844) a month, while the wife cares for their two kids. She believes his anger stemmed from her illness and not being able to work last year. She also added that he is in debt and returned the dishwasher.

The next day, her husband called her to apologise, saying, "I am sorry. I was in a bad mood. I will treat you well in the future. We can buy a smaller dishwasher."

Internet Reaction

The video went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. Some asked her to get a divorce, citing his violent behaviour, while others blamed China's economic struggles for the husband's outburst.

One user wrote, "The man is so violent. Divorce him as soon as possible." Another said, "On the other hand, any form of domestic violence, including smashing things at home, is not acceptable. You cannot wreck home because you are stressed."

Some defended the husband, citing the financial stress. A third user said, "The husband is the sole breadwinner. He is under a lot of pressure, but the wife maintains a high level of consumption. I do not empathise with her."

"They should communicate more. I do not support the woman buying things beyond their family's financial capabilities without checking with her husband," added a fourth.