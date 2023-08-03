China's Foreign Affairs Ministry, US Pentagon Discuss Ties

Both Chinese and US officials have discussed on regional security issues.

The Pentagon's top official for Asia spoke with an official from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, in a rare high-level conversation between senior U.S. and Chinese national security officials.

"Assistant Secretary Ratner and Director Yang discussed U.S.-PRC defense relations, as well as regional security issues," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

He was referring to the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, Ely Ratner, and People's Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs Director-General Yang Tao.

"The Assistant Secretary also emphasized the Department's ongoing commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and the PRC," the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)