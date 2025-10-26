China, US Reach 'Preliminary Consensus' On Trade Ahead Of Trump-Xi Talks

China has reached a "preliminary consensus" in its trade negotiations with the United States, a top Beijing official said in Malaysia on Sunday, days ahead of high-stakes talks between their leaders.

"China and the US constructively discussed these... ways to properly address issues both sides are concerned about and reached a preliminary consensus," Chinese international trade negotiator and vice minister of commerce Li Chenggang said.

Officials from Beijing and Washington met for two days of negotiations in Malaysia, which concluded on Sunday, ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in South Korea this week.

