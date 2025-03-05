Advertisement

"Pressure, Coercion Or Threats": China Tells US How To Not Deal With Them

Beijing said that intimidation does not scare China and bullying would not work on them.

Read Time: 3 mins
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian
Beijing:

Calling the fentanyl issue 'a flimsy excuse' to raise US tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing on Wednesday said tactics of pressure, coercion or threats are not the right way to deal with them. In a message posted on X, the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing has taken robust steps to assist Washington in dealing with the issue, but its efforts have not been recognised by America.

"The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the Fentanyl Crisis inside the US. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue," the statement said.

"Instead of recognizing our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They've been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US's problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation," it added.

The statement stressed that intimidation does not scare China and bullying would not work on them.

"Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals," it added.

Responding to the Ministry's message, the Chinese Embassy in the US said if Washington wants a war, be it trade or tariff, Beijing is ready to fight it.

"If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals. If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," the embassy's post read.

This came a day after the US increased tariffs on all Chinese imports to 20 per cent from the previous 10 per cent levy to punish Beijing for failing to halt shipments of fentanyl to the US.

Justifying the hike, President Donald Trump said in an order that Beijing "has not taken adequate steps to alleviate the illicit drug crisis."

