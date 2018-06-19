China Slams US Trade Threats As "Blackmail", Warns Of Countermeasures

The US "practice of extreme pressure and blackmail departed from the consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations and has also greatly disappointed international society", China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

World | | Updated: June 19, 2018 08:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
China Slams US Trade Threats As 'Blackmail', Warns Of Countermeasures

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen here with US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Beijing:  China Tuesday condemned Donald Trump's threat to impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as "blackmail" and warned it was prepared to take countermeasures if Washington goes through with them.

The US "practice of extreme pressure and blackmail departed from the consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations and has also greatly disappointed international society", China's commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.

Comments
"If the US acts irrationally and issues a list, China will have no choice but to take comprehensive measures of a corresponding number and quality and take strong, powerful countermeasures."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpChina US Trade WarTrade Tariffs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................