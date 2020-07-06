China Says US Sent Ships To South China Sea To Flex Its Muscles

China said the US had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea (Representational)

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing in response to a question about two U.S. aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

