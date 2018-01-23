China Must Win 'Three Tough Battles' While Pursuing Reforms: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Economic growth beat the government's target last year, good news for policymakers looking to reduce leverage in the economy, curb risks in the financial system, and contain pollution that has plagued the country following years of runaway development.
At a plenary meeting of the State Council, or Cabinet, on Monday, where a draft version of the government work report was approved, Li also said China should stick to supply-side reforms this year even as it makes efforts to secure good growth prospects.
In Li's report, due out at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament in March, the government is expected to set its economic targets for this year.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.9 per cent last year, beating the government's target of around 6.5 per cent.
The year 2018 will mark the mid-point of a five-year government plan.
