China Drills Rehearsing 'Encirclement' Of Taiwan: Report

The report, published online, went on to detail the type of weaponry China was using during the drills.

China's military drills on Saturday are rehearsing an "encirclement" of Taiwan, state media reported.

"The task force will simultaneously organise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture," state broadcaster CCTV said.

CCTV said "long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuellers" had all been deployed in the war games.

